American Airlines pilot reports seeing strange object flying over New Mexico

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: February 25, 2021 12:11 PM
Created: February 25, 2021 12:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A pilot with American Airlines reported seeing a "long, cylindrical object" in the sky while flying over New Mexico.

According to NBC News, the pilot was flying from Kentucky to Phoenix on Sunday. The pilot called air traffic control shortly after spotting something in the sky. 

"We just had something go over the top of us that — I hate to say this — looked like a long, cylindrical object," the pilot said. "It almost looked like a cruise missle type of thing moving really fast that went right over the top of us." 

The FBI is reportedly "aware" and investigating the incident. 


