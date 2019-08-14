American flags stolen and found damaged | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

American flags stolen and found damaged

Joy Wang
August 14, 2019 10:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— At least seven flagpoles in Belen have had American flags stolen over the past few days.

Advertisement

Wednesday morning, Commander Charles Cox showed up to the VFW post and found nothing on the flagpole.

“I don't know what this person's reason was,” said Commander Cox. “I think he needs to realize that the reason that he lives here, the reason he has the opportunity to enjoy the life that he enjoys here is because these guys in this building and because of that flag.”

The VFW was not the only one hit.

At least seven other locations also had flags missing, including the fire department where Commander Cox is also the fire marshal.

Belen police said flags were also missing from a state building, post office, city park, school and the 9/11 memorial.

“The act in itself could result in charges of larceny and trespassing for taking property or entering someone else's property to take the item from them,” said Belen Police Department Chief Victor Rodriguez.

In some cases, the flags were simply missing or were placed right next to the flagpole. Wednesday morning, a city park employee found three of them on the ground with damage.

“Belen being a very patriotic community, it is a great disrespect for an American flag to touch the ground,” said Chief Rodriguez. “It's not something we take lightly.”

“It's a slap to the face of all veterans, men and women who have worn the uniform,” said Commander Cox.

Belen police do have a description of a possible suspect, but they're hoping more people will call with information.

Credits

Joy Wang


Updated: August 14, 2019 10:24 PM
Created: August 14, 2019 09:41 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

ABQ firefighters honored for helping deliver baby in station parking lot
ABQ firefighters honored for helping deliver baby in station parking lot
Woman shot through the hand while she was asleep
Woman shot through the hand while she was asleep
State auditor supervises budget meeting led by embattled Las Vegas mayor
State auditor supervises budget meeting led by embattled Las Vegas mayor
SFPD: One person shot near Walgreens on Cerrillos
SFPD: One person shot near Walgreens on Cerrillos
18-year-old arrested, charged with murder
18-year-old arrested, charged with murder
Advertisement




American flags stolen and found damaged
American flags stolen and found damaged
ABQ firefighters honored for helping deliver baby in station parking lot
ABQ firefighters honored for helping deliver baby in station parking lot
State auditor supervises budget meeting led by embattled Las Vegas mayor
State auditor supervises budget meeting led by embattled Las Vegas mayor
Woman shot through the hand while she was asleep
Woman shot through the hand while she was asleep
NM lawmakers discuss hate groups, extremism at anti-terrorism summit
NM lawmakers discuss hate groups, extremism at anti-terrorism summit