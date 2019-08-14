American flags stolen and found damaged

At least seven other locations also had flags missing, including the fire department where Commander Cox is also the fire marshal.

Belen police said flags were also missing from a state building, post office, city park, school and the 9/11 memorial.



“The act in itself could result in charges of larceny and trespassing for taking property or entering someone else's property to take the item from them,” said Belen Police Department Chief Victor Rodriguez.

In some cases, the flags were simply missing or were placed right next to the flagpole. Wednesday morning, a city park employee found three of them on the ground with damage.



“Belen being a very patriotic community, it is a great disrespect for an American flag to touch the ground,” said Chief Rodriguez. “It's not something we take lightly.”



“It's a slap to the face of all veterans, men and women who have worn the uniform,” said Commander Cox.



Belen police do have a description of a possible suspect, but they're hoping more people will call with information.