American Legion commander calls on the governor to reopen his post, private clubs

Last week, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gave breweries the go-ahead to reopen their patios for service. Dean said he doesn’t understand why his post is excluded since patrons are accounted for.

"You have to put your post number, print your name and you have to sign it. That's everybody that walks in that door,” he said.

Dean said the 127 veterans at Post 80 need this place.

"So if they have PTSD or if they have another situation, they can come down sit and relax. It's not about getting drunk. It's about camaraderie,” he said.

While the American Legion Post 80 owns the building they occupy, other clubs aren’t so lucky and continue to struggle during the shutdown.

When asked if the governor’s office would reconsider the closure of American Legions, a spokesperson pointed to the governor’s order—a bar is a bar.

"So bars are later. They're identified in phase two,” said the governor is a previous press conference.

The governor cited studies during her press conference last week that show there’s riskier behavior at bars when it comes to social distancing.

Dean said his members can socially distance better than breweries. To express that sentiment, he plans to protest in Santa Fe Tuesday morning to call on the governor to open places like the American Legion. He’s encouraging other private clubs to participate too.

"Even the country club people,” Dean added.

He said organizing a protest seems to be the only way to get the governor's attention.

"I guess we have to protest. I didn't agree with protests when I came back from Vietnam, because all of the stuff that was thrown at us, but apparently that seems to be working. That's the only thing the politicians are listening too is protests,” he said.