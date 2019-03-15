American Legion Post 13 celebrates 100th birthday | KOB 4
American Legion Post 13 celebrates 100th birthday

Marian Camacho
March 15, 2019 06:56 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - American Legion Post 13 is celebrating a major milestone this weekend, its 100th birthday.

Legion Post Chief Paul Espinoza stopped by the KOB studio to talk about the events planned for the weekend.

Friday

5 p.m. Barbecue at Legion Post 13

Saturday

10 a.m. Parade - starts at Star Center in Rio Rancho and will be followed by a memorial for New Mexico veterans

Everyone is welcome to attend the event.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: March 15, 2019 06:56 AM

