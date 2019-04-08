American Legion post hosts veteran hiring event | KOB 4
American Legion post hosts veteran hiring event

American Legion post hosts veteran hiring event

Marian Camacho
April 08, 2019 11:20 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Veterans looking for a job need look no further than American Legion Post 13 this week.

The post is hosting an event called "Operation Hiring Heroes," a job fair specifically designed for veterans. Dozens of employers will be on hand to answer questions and discuss available positions. 

The event will be held this Wednesday, April 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 pm and the public is invited to attend. 

See the below map for the exact location, 1201 Legion Road NE.

Marian Camacho


Updated: April 08, 2019 11:20 AM
Created: April 08, 2019 11:18 AM

