American Legion post hosts veteran hiring event
Marian Camacho
April 08, 2019 11:20 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Veterans looking for a job need look no further than American Legion Post 13 this week.
The post is hosting an event called "Operation Hiring Heroes," a job fair specifically designed for veterans. Dozens of employers will be on hand to answer questions and discuss available positions.
The event will be held this Wednesday, April 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 pm and the public is invited to attend.
See the below map for the exact location, 1201 Legion Road NE.
