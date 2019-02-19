American Legion Post needs help pulling off 100th anniversary celebration

One of the posts that will be celebrating its 100th birthday is Post 13 in northeast Albuquerque.

“It’s so crazy. It’s crazy. We are all excited. American Legion is all excited,” said Espinoza.

The anniversary is a big deal that calls for a big celebration. From Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, the American Legion will have a centennial celebration in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho. But to pull off the big bash, they need volunteers.

"We need lots of help. Helping out with the parade. Helping out with the golf tournament, helping out with the banquet. Helping out with the barbeque. We actually need sponsors. It takes a lot of money,” said Espinoza.

Only 25 committee members are helping out. Espinoza and Member Chairman Bill Jennings, began planning the parade three years ago.

Espinoza said it will be the biggest party the American Legion has thrown in New Mexico if they can get the help they need.

To help celebrate, you can find more information at www.legion.org