American Legion Post needs help pulling off 100th anniversary celebration
Casey Torres
February 19, 2019 08:21 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The American Legion is gearing up to celebrate their 100th anniversary.
Since being founded in Paris in 1919, 55 departments, also known as states, have been set up throughout the U.S.
Paul Espinoza, the Post 13 Commander, says there are 91 American Legion posts in New Mexico, 16 of which will be turning 100 years old.
One of the posts that will be celebrating its 100th birthday is Post 13 in northeast Albuquerque.
“It’s so crazy. It’s crazy. We are all excited. American Legion is all excited,” said Espinoza.
The anniversary is a big deal that calls for a big celebration. From Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, the American Legion will have a centennial celebration in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho. But to pull off the big bash, they need volunteers.
"We need lots of help. Helping out with the parade. Helping out with the golf tournament, helping out with the banquet. Helping out with the barbeque. We actually need sponsors. It takes a lot of money,” said Espinoza.
Only 25 committee members are helping out. Espinoza and Member Chairman Bill Jennings, began planning the parade three years ago.
Espinoza said it will be the biggest party the American Legion has thrown in New Mexico if they can get the help they need.
To help celebrate, you can find more information at www.legion.org
