Amid COVID-19 resurgence, Rio Rancho schools to address future of school year

RIO RANCHO, N.M.- The school board for Rio Rancho Public Schools will meet Tuesday night to discuss the future of hybrid and virtual learning.
Presbyterian's chief medical officer will be giving a presentation to board members.
"You know, we've heard a pretty strong message form the governor about how dire the situation is and the number of cases and continuing to see them increase," said Beth Pendergrass, spokesperson for Rio Rancho Public Schools.
In New Mexico, nearly 10,000 people under the age of 20 have contracted COVID-19.
About 20 Rio Rancho students have tested positive for COVID-19, another 21 cases have been among school staff and contractors.
"We feel pretty comfortable that we have not seen spread in the schools and the cases we are seeing are pretty reflective of what we see in the community," Pendergrass said.
Officials say it'll be up to the school board to decide whether to continue with the hybrid model or go back to the online-only option.
"I certainly think there's some uneasiness out there so that's why I think it's important we hear from the experts as to what it looks like for our community and if there's any actions we need to take to ensure better the safety of students and staff," Pendergrass said.
