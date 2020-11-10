Amid COVID-19 resurgence, Rio Rancho schools to address future of school year

About 20 Rio Rancho students have tested positive for COVID-19, another 21 cases have been among school staff and contractors.

"We feel pretty comfortable that we have not seen spread in the schools and the cases we are seeing are pretty reflective of what we see in the community," Pendergrass said.

Officials say it'll be up to the school board to decide whether to continue with the hybrid model or go back to the online-only option.

"I certainly think there's some uneasiness out there so that's why I think it's important we hear from the experts as to what it looks like for our community and if there's any actions we need to take to ensure better the safety of students and staff," Pendergrass said.

