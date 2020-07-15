Amid COVID-19 spike, city of Albuquerque to step up mask enforcement | KOB 4
Amid COVID-19 spike, city of Albuquerque to step up mask enforcement

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 15, 2020 01:14 PM
Created: July 15, 2020 01:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller signed an executive order that allows for increased enforcement of the state's public health order which requires people to wear face coverings in public spaces.

The order will focus on "high-risk" activity that is known to spread COVID-19 more quickly. 

People who visit the Sunport will be fined or told to leave the airport if they do not wear a face covering.

The order also allows the city to ban out-of-state visitors from using city facilities, including Open Space areas, the BioPark facility, Tingley Beach, and public transit.

“During this resurgence, it’s critical that we carve our own path for Albuquerque to keep each other safe,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

Big box stores and major commercial or industrial sites will also be required to enforce the order requiring masks. 

The city will utilize non-law enforcement personnel, including the Code Enforcement Division of the Planning Department, Open Space personnel, Transit Security personnel, Parking Enforcement personnel, Environmental Health Department personnel, and the Fire Marshal’s Office of Albuquerque Fire Rescue to enforce the order.

The mayor also announced the COVID-19 testing site at Balloon Fiesta Park will be open 7-days a week to accommodate the increased testing needs.

In the month of July, Bernalillo County as seen a sharp rise in cases-- peaking at 111 on July 12. 

Click here to read the executive order


