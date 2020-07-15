Amid COVID-19 spike, city of Albuquerque to step up mask enforcement

“During this resurgence, it’s critical that we carve our own path for Albuquerque to keep each other safe,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

Big box stores and major commercial or industrial sites will also be required to enforce the order requiring masks.

The city will utilize non-law enforcement personnel, including the Code Enforcement Division of the Planning Department, Open Space personnel, Transit Security personnel, Parking Enforcement personnel, Environmental Health Department personnel, and the Fire Marshal’s Office of Albuquerque Fire Rescue to enforce the order.

The mayor also announced the COVID-19 testing site at Balloon Fiesta Park will be open 7-days a week to accommodate the increased testing needs.

In the month of July, Bernalillo County as seen a sharp rise in cases-- peaking at 111 on July 12.

Click here to read the executive order