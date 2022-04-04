Amid high gas prices, state lawmakers consider sending checks to all New Mexico taxpayers

“I think for everyday New Mexicans when they have to start looking at paying the babysitter, the gas bill and filling the tank, that really becomes problematic,” said Rep. Doreen Gallegos, (D) Las Cruces.

“There’s a whole bunch of caregivers that have to drive around out there and take care of elderly folks that never planned to pay this kind of gas price,” said Rep. Patty Lundstrom, (D) Gallup.

This would mean hundreds of millions of dollars would go right back into the pockets of New Mexicans.

“We think it’s prudent to give a little more help to the people of our state and make sure we’re doing everything we can,” said House Speaker Brian Egolf, (D) Santa Fe.

KOB 4 heard from some frustrated drivers Monday.

“It just costs too much money to get from home to work,” one person said.

“I’m driving less, conscious of how many miles I'm putting on the truck,” said another.

“I’ve had to cut back on other things to afford gas,” another driver said. “I drive around to try and find the cheapest gas wherever I can really.”

Democratic state lawmakers said they also want to consider lowering prices of Railrunner tickets for a few months, to help those who travel by train.