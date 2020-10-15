Amid rise in COVID-19 cases, doctor says New Mexicans need to help keep each other healthy

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: October 15, 2020 06:22 PM
Created: October 15, 2020 04:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- COVID-fatigue may be contributing to the spike in cases in New Mexico.
"I wouldn't say that people are not trying. But, I think people have to re-focus," said Dr. Vesta Sandoval, a pulmonologist with Lovelace Health System. "And really understand that we really need to be consistent and really work hard at this. It will pay off. It paid off before."
Sandoval said one of the most important things people can do is wear a mask.
"I would really hope that people can understand that people, by wearing a mask, they're protecting themselves and the people around them," she said.
Hospitalizations statewide have been steadily increasing. On Thursday, the number of hospitalizations in New Mexico reached 150. It's not the highest amount of COVID-19 patients hospitals have seen since the start of the pandemic. In May, hospitalizations reached over 200.
Sandoval still believes the state is headed in the wrong direction.
"We need to do the things to protect our families, protect our communities and keep each other healthy," she said.
Lovelace is examining its surge protocols, but Sandoval said they have not made any changes to operations yet.
