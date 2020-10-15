Amid rise in COVID-19 cases, doctor says New Mexicans need to help keep each other healthy

Hospitalizations statewide have been steadily increasing. On Thursday, the number of hospitalizations in New Mexico reached 150. It's not the highest amount of COVID-19 patients hospitals have seen since the start of the pandemic. In May, hospitalizations reached over 200.

Sandoval still believes the state is headed in the wrong direction.

"We need to do the things to protect our families, protect our communities and keep each other healthy," she said.

Lovelace is examining its surge protocols, but Sandoval said they have not made any changes to operations yet.