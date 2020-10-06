Amid rise in COVID cases, Albuquerque officials ask public to double-down on safe practices

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: October 06, 2020 05:10 PM
Created: October 06, 2020 04:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- There's concern that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic may be ahead for Albuquerque.
"There's no reason to say, 'don't be afraid of COVID.' You should be very afraid, you should be very concerned," said Dr. Mark DiMenna with Albuquerque’s Environmental Health Department.
DiMenna joined Mayor Tim Keller to express concern about the uptick in coronavirus cases. In Bernalillo County Tuesday, the state reported 138 new cases.
In addition to COVID-19, doctors are concerned about the impact of the upcoming flu season.
"Flu is still a very serious illness as well. People that are sick with flu, that are needed to be hospitalized are going to be tying up some of the exact same resources-- ICU beds, hospital beds, generally, even ventilators that we want to make sure are continued to be available for COVID patients," DiMenna said.
In addition to a rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations are also on the rise.
DiMenna said people need to use COIVD-safe practices to turn the tide.
"If anything, it's a time to double down on what we've been doing," he said.
As colder temperatures come, the mayor is reminding businesses with outdoor spaces that they cannot put walls on outdoor tents. If they do, they are subject to indoor capacity limits.
"We're going to be keeping a much more intense eye on enforcement, especially of social gatherings and so forth," Keller said. "But, again our enforcement efforts are aimed at compliance."
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company