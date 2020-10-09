Amid spike of COVID cases, parents, students protest governor's decision to cancel fall sports

"Our son is a senior. It’s done for him. The season’s done," Holly said. "And he’s one of the top runners for Rio Rancho High School.”

The governor was sympathetic Thursday when she made her announcement. But she said it's not safe for fall competition due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in New Mexico.

"I am very sorry for that disappointment, but I do want to take us back to, to protect the spread of COVID-19," the governor said.

The New Mexico Activities Association was hoping to resume volleyball, golf and cross country during the fall. But the association is being forced to move the three sports to 2021 with other sports.

In response to the protest Friday, the governor's office issued the following statement:

The state of New Mexico recognizes the importance of youth activities and how meaningful sports and after-school programs are for students and student-athletes statewide. The pandemic, and the state's worsening health conditions, unfortunately preclude a lot of what we all want to do right now.