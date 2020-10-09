Amid spike of COVID cases, parents, students protest governor's decision to cancel fall sports | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Amid spike of COVID cases, parents, students protest governor's decision to cancel fall sports

Kai Porter
Updated: October 09, 2020 05:25 PM
Created: October 09, 2020 02:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- More than 100 students and parents rallied Friday to protest the governor's decision to not allow youth sports to proceed in the fall. 

Wearing their school's team colors, the group walked around Albuquerque Academy chanting "let us play."

Advertisement

"We want to get the message out that these kids are working hard based on what the governor’s asked them to do," said Scott Thoms, who is a parent of two student-athletes at Rio Rancho High School. "They said go to school, get good grades, practice your social distancing, practice your sports safely, and they’re doing all those things and then getting undermined by the governor and her decision.”

Scott's wife said she is baffled by the governor's decision to not amend the public health order to allow youth athletes to compete.

"Our son is a senior. It’s done for him. The season’s done," Holly said. "And he’s one of the top runners for Rio Rancho High School.”

The governor was sympathetic Thursday when she made her announcement. But she said it's not safe for fall competition due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in New Mexico. 

"I am very sorry for that disappointment, but I do want to take us back to, to protect the spread of COVID-19," the governor said. 

The New Mexico Activities Association was hoping to resume volleyball, golf and cross country during the fall. But the association is being forced to move the three sports to 2021 with other sports.

 In response to the protest Friday, the governor's office issued the following statement: 

The state of New Mexico recognizes the importance of youth activities and how meaningful sports and after-school programs are for students and student-athletes statewide. The pandemic, and the state's worsening health conditions, unfortunately preclude a lot of what we all want to do right now.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 488 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 488 additional COVID-19 cases
Gov. Lujan Grisham: 'We are at extreme risk of uncontrollable spread'
Gov. Lujan Grisham: 'We are at extreme risk of uncontrollable spread'
Albuquerque officials highlight gunshot-detection surveillance system
Albuquerque officials highlight gunshot-detection surveillance system
In 25th Amendment bid, Pelosi mulls Trump's fitness to serve
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Negotiations between Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for an additional coronavirus aid package were abruptly halted last week by President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Gov. Lujan Grisham reflects on life in quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19
Gov. Lujan Grisham reflects on life in quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19
Advertisement


New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 488 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 488 additional COVID-19 cases
Albuquerque doctor calls indoor dining 'number 1 risk' as state battles increase of COVID cases
Albuquerque doctor calls indoor dining 'number 1 risk' as state battles increase of COVID cases
Amid spike of COVID cases, parents, students protest governor's decision to cancel fall sports
Amid spike of COVID cases, parents, students protest governor's decision to cancel fall sports
COVID-19: Business anxious about potential new restrictions
COVID-19: Business anxious about potential new restrictions
APD officer under scrutiny after inmate dies by suicide while in custody
APD officer under scrutiny after inmate dies by suicide while in custody