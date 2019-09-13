Amore Pizzeria hosts 'Day of Giving' to support ABQ youth
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gabe Amador, owner of Amore Pizzeria, has put together 'A Day of Giving' to benefit New Day Youth and Family Services.
The event will be Sunday, Sept. 15 at Amore's location at Green Jeans Farmery. People will have the opportunity to meet New Mexico United goalkeeper Cody Mizell from between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Amador stopped by the KOB 4 studios to provide some more details. For the full interview, watch the video above.
