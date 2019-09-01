An Albuquerque couple reclaims their prized stolen guitars | KOB 4
An Albuquerque couple reclaims their prized stolen guitars

Grace Reader
September 01, 2019 10:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— An Albuquerque couple reclaimed their prized guitars after a thief tried to sell them at a local pawn shop.

Juliet Spacagna purchased one of the guitars, a Gibson Les Paul, as an anniversary present for her husband.

“It was an anniversary gift I had saved up for four months to get that for him,” Spacagna said. “And he played every night. He's been taking lessons for probably 10 years.”

The thief said their reason for selling the guitar was to get money for their brother’s funeral.

But Spacagna said she did not buy that reason.

“Pretty cheesy. I'm sure they were just looking for that next high, whatever they were going to do,” she said.

Spacagna said that she thinks the people who did this probably knew her schedule.

“Be careful what you say to coworkers or other people because you don't know what their agenda is,” she said. “Just be guarded with your personal information, don't share anything more than you have to.”

Spacagna added: “They don't work for anything so they don't value anything. The way I feel about it at this point is I can either be an activist or I can be a victim, and I'm not going to be a victim.”

Grace Reader


Updated: September 01, 2019 10:47 PM
Created: September 01, 2019 10:33 PM

