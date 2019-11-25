An inside look at the New Mexican products traveling with the US Capitol Christmas tree

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 25, 2019 07:36 AM
Created: November 25, 2019 07:32 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 60 foot blue spruce from New Mexico has spent the last two weeks traveling across the country. The journey has taken the tree to the U.S. Capitol to be this year's Christmas tree.
The tree wasn't the only thing headed to the U.S. Capitol, though. Those who got to see the tree also were able to get their hands on some classic New Mexican products.
