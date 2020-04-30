An Inside Look at UNMH: Nurse says COVID-19 patients are getting 'sicker and sicker' | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

An Inside Look at UNMH: Nurse says COVID-19 patients are getting 'sicker and sicker'

Chris Ramirez
Updated: April 30, 2020 10:10 PM
Created: April 30, 2020 09:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- UNM Hospital released images from its Intensive Care Unit for COVID-19 patients, and they show health care workers in full PPE and glass partitions separating patient rooms.  

“These patients that we are getting are getting sicker,” said Patti Kelley, UNMH Chief Nursing Officer.  “Even though we are a Level-1 trauma center, we get the sickest patients to begin with, but these patients are a whole different situation.”

Advertisement

Kelley said she constantly checks on the nurses who are tending to COVID-19 patients because she knows they are at a higher risk of fatigue and mental anguish.  

“Many of these nurses go home and have a good cry because you have to let that emotion out somewhere,” Kelley said.  “ When you're at work, you have to be there for your patients and your colleagues.”

With no visitors to comfort dying patients, nurses have assumed the role of grief counselor.  They’ve connected families to their dying loved ones with iPads, they’ve helped record goodbye messages, just in case the patient doesn’t make it, and they are also holding the hands of a dying patient, when normally a wife, son or daughter would.  

“I've been a nurse for over 30-plus years.  I've never experienced anything like this,” Kelley said. 

The situation is actually getting worse.  UNM Hospital is preparing for more COVID-19 patients.  Kelley confirmed administrators have entered the next phase of expanding COVID-19 ICU beds. 

To add some help for the nurses, they now get more breaks, more rest and more chances to decompress. 

“We decided we are going to add more staffing on the ICU so that the staff can take more breaks,” Kelley said.  “They can go into the break room, take the PPE off and relax a little bit.”
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham extends Public Health Order, allows some businesses to reopen
Gov. Lujan Grisham extends Public Health Order, allows some businesses to reopen
Governor's Economic Recovery Council backs phased approach to reopening economy
Governor's Economic Recovery Council backs phased approach to reopening economy
Governor relaxes restrictions on health care services, procedures, surgeries
Governor relaxes restrictions on health care services, procedures, surgeries
Complaint: New Mexico woman released police dogs from cages
Complaint: New Mexico woman released police dogs from cages
Are the governor's public health orders constitutional? A UNM law professor weighs in
Are the governor's public health orders constitutional? A UNM law professor weighs in
Advertisement


An Inside Look at UNMH: Nurse says COVID-19 patients are getting 'sicker and sicker'
An Inside Look at UNMH: Nurse says COVID-19 patients are getting 'sicker and sicker'
Governor's Economic Recovery Council backs phased approach to reopening economy
Governor's Economic Recovery Council backs phased approach to reopening economy
Governor taps mayors to provide insight into how to reopen the economy
Governor taps mayors to provide insight into how to reopen the economy
Gov. Lujan Grisham extends Public Health Order, allows some businesses to reopen
Gov. Lujan Grisham extends Public Health Order, allows some businesses to reopen
Golfers delighted to learn golf courses in NM can reopen
Golfers delighted to learn golf courses in NM can reopen