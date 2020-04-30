An Inside Look at UNMH: Nurse says COVID-19 patients are getting 'sicker and sicker'

Chris Ramirez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- UNM Hospital released images from its Intensive Care Unit for COVID-19 patients, and they show health care workers in full PPE and glass partitions separating patient rooms.
“These patients that we are getting are getting sicker,” said Patti Kelley, UNMH Chief Nursing Officer. “Even though we are a Level-1 trauma center, we get the sickest patients to begin with, but these patients are a whole different situation.”
Kelley said she constantly checks on the nurses who are tending to COVID-19 patients because she knows they are at a higher risk of fatigue and mental anguish.
“Many of these nurses go home and have a good cry because you have to let that emotion out somewhere,” Kelley said. “ When you're at work, you have to be there for your patients and your colleagues.”
With no visitors to comfort dying patients, nurses have assumed the role of grief counselor. They’ve connected families to their dying loved ones with iPads, they’ve helped record goodbye messages, just in case the patient doesn’t make it, and they are also holding the hands of a dying patient, when normally a wife, son or daughter would.
“I've been a nurse for over 30-plus years. I've never experienced anything like this,” Kelley said.
The situation is actually getting worse. UNM Hospital is preparing for more COVID-19 patients. Kelley confirmed administrators have entered the next phase of expanding COVID-19 ICU beds.
To add some help for the nurses, they now get more breaks, more rest and more chances to decompress.
“We decided we are going to add more staffing on the ICU so that the staff can take more breaks,” Kelley said. “They can go into the break room, take the PPE off and relax a little bit.”
