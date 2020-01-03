Animal advocacy groups file complaints about New Mexico lab

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Animal advocacy groups have filed complaints with federal officials about the treatment of monkeys and other animals at a research facility in New Mexico.

The Ohio-based group Stop Animal Exploitation Now outlined its claims against the Lovelace Respiratory Research Institute in a letter sent Thursday to the U.S. Agriculture Department. The group accuses the lab of a pattern of negligence and carelessness that resulted in the deaths of monkeys.