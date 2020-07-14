Animal advocates concerned about guinea pigs' wellbeing

“Telling me they had taken in 30 guinea pigs from a gentleman who had them running freely in his house,” she said.

The city posted pictures on social media asking the public to help foster the animals found in Hawkins’ home.

According to court documents, the conditions inside his apartment were filthy. Around 18 guinea pigs were found caged with another 10 roaming free. Officers described feces, urine, food, and dirt all over the apartment along with a severe cockroach infestation.

Cribbs described the guinea pig she took in.

“Rae was, well, obviously pregnant, a little underweight,” she said. “She could have had a lot more to eat. She probably wasn't given as much fresh vegetables and hay as she needed.”

Cribbs took in Rae and helped about nine others find foster homes. Now she said she’s worried about their wellbeing when they go back.

“If she goes back, and there's no way to keep the boys and the girls from each other, they're going to start breeding all over again, and in two months we're going to be in the same boat. We're just going to have more pigs,” she said.

Cribbs said unfortunately, the city can’t do much to help at this point.

“I think their hands are tied a lot of times because they have to go by the red tape, and they have to follow the court orders, so I think a lot of them there feel like I do, but there's not much that they can do,” she said.

Animal Welfare sent the following statement about Hawkins' guinea pigs:

"The Animal Welfare Department is assessing the situation and working with all parties involved to ensure legal compliance but also the welfare and well-being of the animals."

Hawkins' attorney, Max Kauffman, said his client loved his guinea pigs and meant them no harm. So far, he does not expect to get them back.