Animal Humane hosts Summer Match-a-Thon
Christina Rodriguez
June 30, 2019 07:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It was an exciting weekend for people looking for a furry family member.
Animal Humane New Mexico held their Summer Match-a-Thon, where people could meet their new perfect match.
Over 100 animals were up for adoption.
"These events are super important, especially for our long-timer pets," said Melissa Hubbell, events manager. "They sometimes get looked over by all the kittens and puppies coming in."
If anyone missed out this weekend, don't worry. Animal Humane said they're open seven days a week and they have lots of pets ready to find a home.
