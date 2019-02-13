'Furrever' adoption event matches pets with new homes | KOB 4
'Furrever' adoption event matches pets with new homes

Casey Torres
February 13, 2019 06:29 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-- Animal Humane New Mexico wants dogs and cats at their shelter to find their Valentine on Feb. 14.

The Furrever Yours adoption event will be on Valentine's Day only, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Adoption fees will be $14 for cats and dogs six months and older.

There are two participating locations:

10141 Coors Blvd. NW (505) 323-7387

615 Virginia St. SE (505) 255-5523

Alex Mostaghni, the Events and Fundraising Coordinator, said potential adopters just need to take their driver's license and have a background check.

The shelter will also provide a compatibility test called "Meet Your Match".

There are three categories: Green, purple and orange. Green is for a very focused pet. Purple is for couch potatoes and orange is for the goofballs.

"If we can help you find your soulmate the right and the first time, we can prevent more pups from, you know, coming into the shelter environment," said Mostaghni.

She hopes people will also give a chance to older pets who are looking for a home.

