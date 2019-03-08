Animal Humane offers free animal healthcare in Los Lunas | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Animal Humane offers free animal healthcare in Los Lunas

Casey Torres
March 08, 2019 08:27 AM

LOS LUNAS, N.M.-- Pet owners can receive free animal healthcare at the Valencia County Animal Shelter this weekend.

Advertisement

Two hundred dogs and cats will get vaccines for rabies, parvo, and other illnesses. Pet owners can also have their dog or cat microchipped.

The event on Saturday is on a first come, first served basis.

A worker with Animal Humane New Mexico said when preventative care isn’t done, emergency care bills can reach the thousands.

The shelter is urging pet owners to take advantage of the event to help their pet and local shelters.

“So microchipping a pet doesn’t only help you and your pet meet each other again, but it does help the shelter whenever we have pets that are strays that are microchipped, we’re able to get that pet out of the shelter and back in your family,” said Leah Remkes, Animal Humane Partnership Outreach Manager.

The event will be held at the Valencia County Animal Shelter on Saturday, Mar. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Credits

Casey Torres


Updated: March 08, 2019 08:27 AM
Created: March 08, 2019 07:52 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

2 firefighters hospitalized as crews work to contain fire in Valencia County
2 firefighters hospitalized as crews work to contain fire in Valencia County
House approves compromise bill legalizing recreational marijuana, 36-34
House approves compromise bill legalizing recreational marijuana, 36-34
Mother reported to police after taking 8-year-old daughter to rap concert
Mother reported to police after taking 8-year-old daughter to rap concert
Panel discusses impact of recreational marijuana
Panel discusses impact of recreational marijuana
Heather Wilson resigns as Air Force secretary to become next president of UTEP
Heather Wilson
Advertisement




2 firefighters hospitalized as crews work to contain fire in Valencia County
2 firefighters hospitalized as crews work to contain fire in Valencia County
House approves compromise bill legalizing recreational marijuana, 36-34
House approves compromise bill legalizing recreational marijuana, 36-34
More than 9,000 tickets sold for New Mexico United's first game of inaugural season
More than 9,000 tickets sold for New Mexico United's first game of inaugural season
Heather Wilson resigns as Air Force secretary to become next president of UTEP
Heather Wilson
Animal Humane offers free animal healthcare in Los Lunas
Animal Humane offers free animal healthcare in Los Lunas