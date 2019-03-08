Animal Humane offers free animal healthcare in Los Lunas

A worker with Animal Humane New Mexico said when preventative care isn’t done, emergency care bills can reach the thousands.

The shelter is urging pet owners to take advantage of the event to help their pet and local shelters.

“So microchipping a pet doesn’t only help you and your pet meet each other again, but it does help the shelter whenever we have pets that are strays that are microchipped, we’re able to get that pet out of the shelter and back in your family,” said Leah Remkes, Animal Humane Partnership Outreach Manager.

The event will be held at the Valencia County Animal Shelter on Saturday, Mar. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.