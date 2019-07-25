Animal Humane offers free wills to include pets

Like the name says, it is a free tool. Miller said a simple will can take 20 minutes. If there is a large estate, an attorney can also look at the copy.

“I encourage people at least think of somebody, a friend or a family member who would be able to take care of your pets if you passed away, and then sit down and talk to them,” said Miller.

If family can’t help, Miller said Animal Humane will, but people can choose any other shelter as well.

Miller said what counts the most, is to include as much information about your pet as possible.

“The more we know about a pet ahead of time, helps us make that perfect match with their next loving family,” she said.

Click here to view the website.