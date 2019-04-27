Animal rescue concerned about breeder dumping puppies with mange | KOB 4
Animal rescue concerned about breeder dumping puppies with mange

Casey Torres
April 27, 2019 10:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The president of a rescue named Bridges to Home believes a breeder could be dumping Huskies infected with demodex mange (a parasitic skin disease caused by mites) at different shelters.

Last month, 5-month-old Dreamer was taken to the Valencia County Animal Shelter. Marie Privett, president of Bridges to Home, said the Husky was in bad shape.

Privett said a woman took the puppy into the shelter. The woman said she found the dog a couple weeks ago in that condition. Privett said the woman also gave a fake number.

Dreamer was taken to the rescue, and she’s been under the care of Lisa Berry, a foster.

“Her skin was extremely infected. She couldn’t open her eyes. She had open wounds all over her body,” said Berry. “It broke my heart to think that this little puppy had lived her entire life in so much pain. Not being able to touch her and show affection because it hurt.”

 Privett said another 5-month-old puppy named Aspen was taken to the Bernalillo County Animal Shelter a few days after Dreamer. Aspen also had a severe case of demodex mange.

Aspen is under the care of Argos, a Shelter Dog Rescue.

Privett and Berry said both dogs are now recovering, but they could've been treated sooner. They just needed proper care, good nutrition and possible vet care for a low cost.

The rescuers are worried more puppies could be suffering as well, so they want the person(s) dumping them to come forward.

“Ask us for help. We want to help you. We don’t want to prosecute you. We want to help you, to help your animals,” said Privett.

Another dog was also taken to a shelter but died due to the parvovirus. Privett believes it was from the same litter as it looked a lot like Dreamer and Aspen.

Privett said Dreamer will be available for adoption next month on May 4.

Anyone interested in adopting Dreamer can click here.

Casey Torres


Updated: April 27, 2019 10:25 PM
Created: April 27, 2019 09:14 PM

