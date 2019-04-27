Animal rescue concerned about breeder dumping puppies with mange

Dreamer was taken to the rescue, and she’s been under the care of Lisa Berry, a foster.

“Her skin was extremely infected. She couldn’t open her eyes. She had open wounds all over her body,” said Berry. “It broke my heart to think that this little puppy had lived her entire life in so much pain. Not being able to touch her and show affection because it hurt.”

Privett said another 5-month-old puppy named Aspen was taken to the Bernalillo County Animal Shelter a few days after Dreamer. Aspen also had a severe case of demodex mange.

Aspen is under the care of Argos, a Shelter Dog Rescue.

Privett and Berry said both dogs are now recovering, but they could've been treated sooner. They just needed proper care, good nutrition and possible vet care for a low cost.

The rescuers are worried more puppies could be suffering as well, so they want the person(s) dumping them to come forward.

“Ask us for help. We want to help you. We don’t want to prosecute you. We want to help you, to help your animals,” said Privett.

Another dog was also taken to a shelter but died due to the parvovirus. Privett believes it was from the same litter as it looked a lot like Dreamer and Aspen.

Privett said Dreamer will be available for adoption next month on May 4.

Anyone interested in adopting Dreamer can click here.