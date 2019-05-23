No-kill animal rescue teams with local brewery for fundraising event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Watermelon Mountain Ranch is teaming up with Marble Brewery and pet photography company for an adoption event this weekend.
The event will feature pet adoptions, pet photos and of course, beer.
It's happening at Marble Brewery's West Side Taproom on Saturday, May 25 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. People can book professional photo sessions with part of the proceeds going to the ranch.
Marble will also donate $1 for every pint sold will also go to Watermelon Mountain Ranch.
