No-kill animal rescue teams with local brewery for fundraising event

Marian Camacho
May 23, 2019 12:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Watermelon Mountain Ranch is teaming up with Marble Brewery and pet photography company for an adoption event this weekend.

The event will feature pet adoptions, pet photos and of course, beer. 

It's happening at Marble Brewery's West Side Taproom on Saturday, May 25 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. People can book professional photo sessions with part of the proceeds going to the ranch.

There are limited slots available. Click here to view the prices and reserve your pet photo session.

Marble will also donate $1 for every pint sold will also go to Watermelon Mountain Ranch.

Marian Camacho


Updated: May 23, 2019 12:46 PM
Created: May 23, 2019 12:39 PM

