Animal rescue warns about buying dogs from private sellers
Patrick Hayes
October 23, 2019 06:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—A local animal rescue is warning people to be cautious if they buy a dog from a private seller.
Kelcy Clark, founder of the nonprofit NMK-911, said she came across some kids selling puppies for $20 outside of Cottonwood Mall last month. Clark’s organization rescues animals that are in immediate danger of being euthanized.
“When I saw them running around, that was my first thought was they were going to end up sick, so I offered to take them into rescue,” Clark said.
Clark said the puppies that were up for sale were too young to be out in public and were not vaccinated, even though the kids said they were.
"Puppies require a series of vaccinations,” Clark said. “DA2PP vaccine, which helps them develop immunity to parvo and distemper, which are life-threatening illnesses in puppies and it's very common."
Now she is warning others to be wary if they see similar puppy deals.
“When you see someone selling a puppy for $20 and number one, chances are they haven’t had any vaccinations because it costs these people money to vaccinate these dogs,” she said.
Clark said puppies that stick with their litter tend to be better socialized. The puppies she rescued have been placed with a foster family until all four are ready to be adopted.
Albuquerque and Rio Rancho both require a breeder’s permit if someone wants to sell dogs.
