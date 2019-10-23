Animal rescue warns about buying dogs from private sellers | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Animal rescue warns about buying dogs from private sellers

Patrick Hayes
October 23, 2019 06:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—A local animal rescue is warning people to be cautious if they buy a dog from a private seller.

Advertisement

Kelcy Clark, founder of the nonprofit NMK-911, said she came across some kids selling puppies for $20 outside of Cottonwood Mall last month. Clark’s organization rescues animals that are in immediate danger of being euthanized.

“When I saw them running around, that was my first thought was they were going to end up sick, so I offered to take them into rescue,” Clark said.

Clark said the puppies that were up for sale were too young to be out in public and were not vaccinated, even though the kids said they were.

"Puppies require a series of vaccinations,” Clark said. “DA2PP vaccine, which helps them develop immunity to parvo and distemper, which are life-threatening illnesses in puppies and it's very common."

Now she is warning others to be wary if they see similar puppy deals.

“When you see someone selling a puppy for $20 and number one, chances are they haven’t had any vaccinations because it costs these people money to vaccinate these dogs,” she said.

Clark said puppies that stick with their litter tend to be better socialized. The puppies she rescued have been placed with a foster family until all four are ready to be adopted.

Albuquerque and Rio Rancho both require a breeder’s permit if someone wants to sell dogs.

Credits

Patrick Hayes


Created: October 23, 2019 06:17 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico to get an early taste of winter
New Mexico to get an early taste of winter
Officer resigns amid accusations of excessive force on 11-year-old student
Officer resigns amid accusations of excessive force on 11-year-old student
Serial rapist arrested after rape kit from 2009 was processed
Serial rapist arrested after rape kit from 2009 was processed
Lobo quarterback suspended, accused of exposing himself on campus
Lobo quarterback suspended, accused of exposing himself on campus
NMSP sergeant taken to hospital following crash that left 1 dead
NMSP sergeant taken to hospital following crash that left 1 dead
Advertisement



Father of slain daughter speaks out against violent crime in the city
Father of slain daughter speaks out against violent crime in the city
President Trump claims wall is being built in New Mexico, Colorado
President Trump claims wall is being built in New Mexico, Colorado
City council deliberates golf course donation
City council deliberates golf course donation
Lobo quarterback suspended, accused of exposing himself on campus
Lobo quarterback suspended, accused of exposing himself on campus
Attorney general demands school board member step down
Attorney general demands school board member step down