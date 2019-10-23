Animal rescue warns about buying dogs from private sellers

Clark said the puppies that were up for sale were too young to be out in public and were not vaccinated, even though the kids said they were.

"Puppies require a series of vaccinations,” Clark said. “DA2PP vaccine, which helps them develop immunity to parvo and distemper, which are life-threatening illnesses in puppies and it's very common."

Now she is warning others to be wary if they see similar puppy deals.

“When you see someone selling a puppy for $20 and number one, chances are they haven’t had any vaccinations because it costs these people money to vaccinate these dogs,” she said.

Clark said puppies that stick with their litter tend to be better socialized. The puppies she rescued have been placed with a foster family until all four are ready to be adopted.

Albuquerque and Rio Rancho both require a breeder’s permit if someone wants to sell dogs.