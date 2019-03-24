Animal Welfare holds adoption event for National Puppy Day
KOB Web Staff
March 24, 2019 06:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque's Animal Welfare Department came to the KOB studio to answer questions about adoption.
Watch the video above to see the puppies and learn more about adoption.
For more information about Albuquerque's Animal Welfare services, click here.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Created: March 24, 2019 06:49 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved