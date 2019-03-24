Animal Welfare holds adoption event for National Puppy Day | KOB 4
Animal Welfare holds adoption event for National Puppy Day

March 24, 2019 06:49 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque's Animal Welfare Department came to the KOB studio to answer questions about adoption. 

Watch the video above to see the puppies and learn more about adoption.

For more information about Albuquerque's Animal Welfare services, click here.

Created: March 24, 2019 06:49 PM

Kirtland AFB confirms 4 airmen involved in possible street racing crash
Family asks for help finding hit-and-run suspect
Animal Welfare holds adoption event for National Puppy Day
1 killed, 3 in critical condition after possible street racing crash in SE Albuquerque
Rio Grande could reach 25 year high this spring
Commissioners to vote on approval of new multimillion-dollar BernCo headquarters
Video shows moments after possible street racing crash
LoboTHON breaks records, raises over $100,000 for UNM Children's Hospital
Kirtland AFB confirms 4 airmen involved in possible street racing crash
Trump didn't coordinate with Russia in 2016, report declares
