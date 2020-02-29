Animal Welfare hosts $4 adoption event to celebrate Leap Day | KOB 4
Animal Welfare hosts $4 adoption event to celebrate Leap Day

Grace Reader
Created: February 29, 2020 09:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Albuquerque Animal Welfare hosted a $4 pet adoption special to celebrate Leap Year.

Jim Matthews, an Animal Welfare volunteer, said the event is in preparation for the upcoming breeding season.

“We are doing this because it's just about to become puppy and kitten season and we will be overloaded, so we need to get them out of here before all of that starts happening,” Matthews said.

The Leap Year special includes all required vaccines, spay or neuter, and a microchip.

“It's a really good deal. Yes, that would cost you hundreds at a regular vet,” Matthews said.

The “Leap Out of the Shelter” event will run through Sunday, March 1.

People can adopt pets for $4 at the Eastside Animal Shelter, Westside Animal Shelter, Lucky Paws in Coronado Mall or Everyday Adoption Center.


