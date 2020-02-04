Animal welfare officials remind pet owners to provide animals with adequate winter shelter

Brittany Costello
Created: February 04, 2020 10:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Animal welfare officials are reminding pet owners to provide adequate shelter for animals who are left outside in the winter cold.
Animal welfare received multiple calls Tuesday about a dog left outside in the cold as winter flurries were starting to pick up. The dog, believed to be a pitbull-mix, only had a makeshift shelter.
“What we did find is it was a crate upside down, blocked by wood to try to enclose it and then some wood up top to protect it that way as well. When I noticed that I happened to have a program where we’re helping those in need with free dog houses, I happen to have a medium-sized dog house ready to go,” said Lieutenant Thomas Romero with Animal Welfare.
Officers set up the new dog house and filled it with straw to help insulate it. People can get free straw through Animal Welfare and Bernalillo County Animal Care Services.
Lt. Romero said Animal Welfare keeps track of what properties they’re called to so they can refer back if they get another call. People who do not have adequate shelter for their animals can be cited.
Click here to see a list of tips to help keep animals warm during the winter.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company