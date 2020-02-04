Animal welfare officials remind pet owners to provide animals with adequate winter shelter

“What we did find is it was a crate upside down, blocked by wood to try to enclose it and then some wood up top to protect it that way as well. When I noticed that I happened to have a program where we’re helping those in need with free dog houses, I happen to have a medium-sized dog house ready to go,” said Lieutenant Thomas Romero with Animal Welfare.

Officers set up the new dog house and filled it with straw to help insulate it. People can get free straw through Animal Welfare and Bernalillo County Animal Care Services.