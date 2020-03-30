Animal Welfare sees increase in pet fostering, adoptions

Brett Luna
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Social distancing may be keeping animal shelters from operating how they typically would, but it’s not stopping the community from rallying with support to foster and adopt four-legged friends.
"We reached out to the community and they've stepped up in a very big way. It's been actually overwhelming the amount of response as far as adoptions and more specifically with our foster program,” said Adam Ricci, chief of field operations at the Animal Welfare Department.
Ricci said there are more than 300 people on the foster list. He hopes that while pets are in foster homes, they will eventually be adopted by that foster family or find their forever home with a neighbor or friend.
Ricci said the increase in adoptions has to do with the stay-at-home order.
"We have the incredible opportunity with more people being home in response to the governor's order and recommendation from the CDC that more people are able to step up and help a shelter pet right now,” he said.
In other words, there’s no better company to have in quarantine than a furry friend in need.
"With everything going on there's so much uncertainty that so many folks are willing to step up and help our shelter pets. You know our shelter population is shrinking every single day,” Ricci said. “More pets are living in homes now in our foster program than what we have in the shelter and it's an absolutely amazing thing here for the team at AWD to see this level of support from the community."
For more information about pet fostering and applying, click here.
