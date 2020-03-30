Animal Welfare sees increase in pet fostering, adoptions

"We have the incredible opportunity with more people being home in response to the governor's order and recommendation from the CDC that more people are able to step up and help a shelter pet right now,” he said.

In other words, there’s no better company to have in quarantine than a furry friend in need.

"With everything going on there's so much uncertainty that so many folks are willing to step up and help our shelter pets. You know our shelter population is shrinking every single day,” Ricci said. “More pets are living in homes now in our foster program than what we have in the shelter and it's an absolutely amazing thing here for the team at AWD to see this level of support from the community."

