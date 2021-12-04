Annual model train show showcases award-winning setups

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 04, 2021 06:53 PM
Created: December 04, 2021 05:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Recently the annual Rails Along the Rio Grande Model Train Show in Albuquerque showcased many award-winning setups from around the country – and it gave kids a chance to see all the details up-close.
KOB 4’s photographer Paul Trujillo takes us inside the show at Sid Cutter Pilot's Pavilion at Balloon Fiesta Park.
Watch the video above to see the award-winning setups.
