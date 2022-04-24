Annual South Valley Pride Day returns for first time since pandemic

“What I like about the South Valley is enjoying the relationships with people and making sure that we support the area the farmers and all the natural areas in the South Valley,” said Albert and Deborah.

South Valley Pride Day's been taking place every year for a decade until the pandemic hit. COVID canceled the event the last two years but this year it's back.

"I'm a South Valley guy all my life, the South Valley is just a very unique place the people here are very prideful of what we do and what we have and so we like to just kind of show it off and let people come down and try the food. The entertainment's going to be great," said Larry Gallegos Bernalillo County spokesperson.

Gallegos says they had about 40 vendors and more than 60 entries into the parade. Attendees were able to help create a glass mural for the county commission chambers.

They also honored 10 outstanding citizens for their service in the community.

"Back in 2020 we actually had picked our outstanding citizens and they didn't get to have it so we're gonna bring them up also and give them a chance to be celebrated," said Gallegos.