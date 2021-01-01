Anonymous donor pays rent for Albuquerque cafe

The restaurant recently received a huge surprise via email.

"From the property manager that said, somebody posted, they paid our rent, essentially, for a month," Chronis said. "I was shocked, and I still am, and I'm so, so very grateful."

Chronis said the anonymous act of kindness is helping keep them afloat.

"We have customers that come in every week, customers that come in every day," she said. "You know, I've written so many thank you notes to people for just their, their generosity."

Chronis said she plans on paying it forward.

"We do partner with All Faiths Children's Advocacy Center, and we have always donated financially to them every month, you know, we never stopped doing that, even during, you know, during COVID," Chronis said. "That was the first thing we did was go get some coats and some undergarments and some socks for these kids because right now, you know, I'm sure the need is, you know, far outweighs anything that we've done, of course,

Chronis also contacted another local eatery to help them out.

"Everyone in the restaurant industry is struggling, and I just felt it was really important," Chronis said. "You know, that we give as much as possible as well."

