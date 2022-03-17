Anonymous woman donates money to feed police officers

A New Mexico nurse, who wants to be anonymous, reached out to share an act of kindness.

"She saw the funeral of a cop who got killed," Rivera explained. "She came in she was like, there's so much bad news."

What if, she could spread positivity by surprising first responders with a meal?

"She's like, 'I'm gonna give you $1,000 and I want you to just feed cops for free until that money runs out,'" Rivera said. "I was like, 'What?' and she was starting to cry."

That moment touched Rivera.

"Because it really has been over the last few years like one bad thing after another, just like piling up," Rivera reflected. "For somebody who's just seeing something negative and can't have the feeling like I'm gonna do something positive and then, on top of that, actually go do it. Like it was a huge moment."

He hopes with each free meal, more people will be encouraged to spread more kindness around them.

"It's not necessarily about me or the shop or, or like the cops or her it's about just trying to do something positive for your community," Rivera said.

The Shop in Nob Hill is open Wednesday through Sunday.