Albuquerque City Council defers action on paid sick leave proposal

Sena, a cancer survivor, said she's seen people delay treatment because they can't take time away from work off.

"To make and improve the lives of those fellow cancer patients, of course that's what I'm going to fight for," said Sena, who is sponsoring the legislation.

The legislation says businesses with 10 employees would need to have paid sick leave by Jan. 2021. Businesses that have nine or fewer employees would be required to offer paid sick leave by Jan. 2022.

City Councilors will revisit the bill Feb. 1.