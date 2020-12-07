Albuquerque City Council defers action on paid sick leave proposal

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque City Council deferred action on a bill that would require employers to offer paid sick leave to their employees.
"When you stay home when you're sick, it benefits our community and our economy," said Albuquerque City Councilor Lan Sena.
However, others worry about the impact the mandate would have on businesses that are struggling to survive during a pandemic.
"I just don't understand how this can be a priority during this particular time," said Paul Gessing, president of the Rio Grande Foundation, a conservative think tank.
Sena, a cancer survivor, said she's seen people delay treatment because they can't take time away from work off.
"To make and improve the lives of those fellow cancer patients, of course that's what I'm going to fight for," said Sena, who is sponsoring the legislation.
The legislation says businesses with 10 employees would need to have paid sick leave by Jan. 2021. Businesses that have nine or fewer employees would be required to offer paid sick leave by Jan. 2022.
City Councilors will revisit the bill Feb. 1.
