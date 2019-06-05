Another round of inclement weather hits New Mexico
Marian Camacho
June 05, 2019 12:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Another round of inclement weather is hitting New Mexico Wednesday.
KOB viewer Janet Travis sent in video of pea-size hail falling in the Moriarty/Edgewood area Wednesday afternoon.
Hail falling in the Edgewood/Moriarty area.
Send in your weather photos/videos here ?? https://t.co/dOIqV0mrEZ #nmwx #NewMexico
video courtesy: Janet Travis pic.twitter.com/fltDQk8o75
Meteorologist Eddie Garcia is tracking the conditions across the state and what's to come later in the day.
Watch his full forecast for more.
On Tuesday, strong storms ripped through parts of southern New Mexico leaving behind a path of destruction. PNM crews are working to make repairs to lines and restore power in Alamogordo.
Terrible storms ripped through southern NM last night, causing a lot of damage. Below, our Alamogordo crews assist in clean up and power restoration after the storms. Remember to assume that electrical wires and equipment are energized. Stay away and call us at 888-DIAL-PNM. pic.twitter.com/M0Iiweb3ji— PNM (@PNMtalk) June 5, 2019
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: June 05, 2019 12:57 PM
Created: June 05, 2019 12:47 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved