Another round of inclement weather hits New Mexico | KOB 4
Another round of inclement weather hits New Mexico

Marian Camacho
June 05, 2019 12:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Another round of inclement weather is hitting New Mexico Wednesday.

KOB viewer Janet Travis sent in video of pea-size hail falling in the Moriarty/Edgewood area Wednesday afternoon.

— KOB 4 (@KOB4) June 5, 2019

Meteorologist Eddie Garcia is tracking the conditions across the state and what's to come later in the day.

Watch his full forecast for more.

On Tuesday, strong storms ripped through parts of southern New Mexico leaving behind a path of destruction. PNM crews are working to make repairs to lines and restore power in Alamogordo.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: June 05, 2019 12:57 PM
Created: June 05, 2019 12:47 PM

