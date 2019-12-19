Another suspect on Albuquerque's Metro 15 list arrested; New list released | KOB 4
Another suspect on Albuquerque's Metro 15 list arrested; New list released

KOB Web Staff
Created: December 19, 2019 05:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Another person on Albuquerque’s Metro 15 list of offenders was arrested.

Jamil Lewis was taken into custody on Wednesday.

He has a long criminal record including a warrant for multiple felonies like aggravated assault, battery and armed robbery.

So far, four people on the original list have been arrested.

Police said they would update the Metro 15 list every Thursday. A new list was released around 5 p.m., but it only had 14 people on it. 

If anyone has information about the offenders, call Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP. 


