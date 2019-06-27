Another victim of serial flasher comes forward | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Another victim of serial flasher comes forward

Christina Rodriguez
June 27, 2019 10:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Another victim has come forward after seeing a news story about the allegations that James Chavez exposed himself to women at various retail stores

Advertisement

The latest victim said Chavez exposed himself to her in February 2018 at a Walmart in northeast Albuquerque. 

She had reported the incident last year but was only able to identify Chavez after seeing the video of his arrest. 

Chavez is currently detained at the Metro Detention Center, because he was re-booked for new charges based on the new allegations. 

If anyone else has information related to Chavez, contact Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP. 

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: June 27, 2019 10:08 PM
Created: June 27, 2019 08:31 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

2 people in critical condition after crash on I-40
2 people in critical condition after crash on I-40
NM attorney general orders raid of Las Vegas City Hall, mayor's home
Tonita Gurule-Giron
3 men charged with running sex, drug trafficking ring out of ABQ motel
3 men charged with running sex, drug trafficking ring out of ABQ motel
1 killed, 2 injured in South Valley triple shooting
1 killed, 2 injured in South Valley triple shooting
4 Investigates: Operation finds 34 unlicensed contractors in NM
4 Investigates: Operation finds 34 unlicensed contractors in NM
Advertisement




Changes proposed to CYFD child care assistance programs
Changes proposed to CYFD child care assistance programs
Dogs left in hot car in NW Albuquerque
Dogs left in hot car in NW Albuquerque
ART project impacts parking at tattoo shop
ART project impacts parking at tattoo shop
Another victim of serial flasher comes forward
Another victim of serial flasher comes forward
3 men charged with running sex, drug trafficking ring out of ABQ motel
3 men charged with running sex, drug trafficking ring out of ABQ motel