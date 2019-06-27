Another victim of serial flasher comes forward
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Another victim has come forward after seeing a news story about the allegations that James Chavez exposed himself to women at various retail stores.
The latest victim said Chavez exposed himself to her in February 2018 at a Walmart in northeast Albuquerque.
She had reported the incident last year but was only able to identify Chavez after seeing the video of his arrest.
Chavez is currently detained at the Metro Detention Center, because he was re-booked for new charges based on the new allegations.
If anyone else has information related to Chavez, contact Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP.
