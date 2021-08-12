Anti-mask protest takes place at NE Albuquerque school

According to the New Mexico Public Education Department's school toolkit, there are no religious exemptions for mask wearing. There are limited mask exemptions: "anyone under the age of two or has trouble breathing," but it also said in those cases "fully remote learning is the best option."

The group of protesters claims their rights are under attack. KOB 4 went to UNM law professor Joshua Kastenberg who said that may not be the case.

"I don't think they'll win on the argument that the right to a public education is being violated, because they are making the choice to have an alternative public education," Kastenberg said.

He said masks could be considered a dress code, in which the law will likely favor the schools.

"There's a confusion in that when people are stressing their constitution right, yeah, their arguments, often, are correct," Kastenberg said. "But where those rights collide with the rights of others, that's the part that's being left out of the argument."

Some parents were upset with the protest and its message. They also said that children were scared by the protest.