Anti-theft plug prevents thieves from stealing cars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— APD arrested four suspects who were caught stealing a car with a thumb drive. Three out of the four suspects made an appearance in court Wednesday for their crimes.
APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said APD is all too used to dealing with car theft. While some cars may be more susceptible than others, Gallegos said there are still extra precautions people can take to make sure they don’t become a victim of car theft.
“If you do have a Hyundai and unfortunately it is a target for thieves,” Gallegos said. “There's some things you can still do to make that car safer and maybe not as appealing to a thief.”
Local resident James Ilkinson is one of those people who is trying to make his vehicle less appealing, which is why he turned to Ravelco.
Ravelco is a removable two-piece anti-theft plug that protects a vehicle’s electrical connections.
Andrew Sanchez is the owner of Ravelco New Mexico.
“This is one of the best places to have this business unfortunately and that’s one of the reasons we got into it is we want to help people protect the things that they have,” Sanchez said.
The cost in install Ravelco can run up to $600, but Gallegos said people can still be proactive and rely on options like a steering wheel club.
“Property crimes are crimes of opportunity, so if they see an opportunity that's easy and they think they can get away with it they're gonna try,” he said.
APD said their auto theft tactical plan captured a lot of repeat offenders during the holiday season.
They’re hoping that leads to a decrease in future car thefts.
