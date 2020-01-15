Anti-theft plug prevents thieves from stealing cars

Ravelco is a removable two-piece anti-theft plug that protects a vehicle’s electrical connections.

Andrew Sanchez is the owner of Ravelco New Mexico.

“This is one of the best places to have this business unfortunately and that’s one of the reasons we got into it is we want to help people protect the things that they have,” Sanchez said.

The cost in install Ravelco can run up to $600, but Gallegos said people can still be proactive and rely on options like a steering wheel club.

“Property crimes are crimes of opportunity, so if they see an opportunity that's easy and they think they can get away with it they're gonna try,” he said.

APD said their auto theft tactical plan captured a lot of repeat offenders during the holiday season.

They’re hoping that leads to a decrease in future car thefts.