Anti-war protesters in Albuquerque express displeasure with President Trump

Hawker Vanguard
Updated: January 09, 2020 06:14 PM
Created: January 09, 2020 06:01 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A group of anti-war protesters made their voices heard near Kirtland Air Force Base Thursday night.

A protester told KOB 4 believes the president put the country in harm's way by killing Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. 

"You can’t go shooting people without congressional approval understanding what’s happening," the protester said.

On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted on a War Powers Resolution. The non-legally binding bill would limit what the President could do to initiate war with Iran.

All three New Mexico representatives voted for the bill. 


