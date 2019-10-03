Ants invading homes in Albuquerque area

Swanson said ants communicate about places they should go.

“A count ant will find a food source and then she'll leave a pheromone trail back to her colony which indicates where to go so the other ants know where that food source is,” Swanson said.

Swanson said he runs into a specific type of ant a lot inside homes and businesses.

“The species that we find inside homes and businesses are usually void nesting ants,” he said. “They'll actually set up their colonies up against the foundation, underneath the house.”

Swanson said people should clear debris from near their house to prevent ants from setting up colonies in that area.

If that doesn’t work, he said an expert may need to be called.