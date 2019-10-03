Ants invading homes in Albuquerque area | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Ants invading homes in Albuquerque area

Joy Wang
October 03, 2019 10:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Ants are invading some homes in the Albuquerque metro area.

Advertisement

People who help get rid of ants don’t believe it’s a cleanliness issue.

“We'll run into instances where it can be an office where there's no food at all,” said Mike Swanson of Preventive Pest Control. “We still have a constant ant issue. And a lot of it is that there's just a hospitable environment inside the building and there's an ant colony outside.”

Swanson said ants communicate about places they should go.

“A count ant will find a food source and then she'll leave a pheromone trail back to her colony which indicates where to go so the other ants know where that food source is,” Swanson said.

Swanson said he runs into a specific type of ant a lot inside homes and businesses.

“The species that we find inside homes and businesses are usually void nesting ants,” he said. “They'll actually set up their colonies up against the foundation, underneath the house.”

Swanson said people should clear debris from near their house to prevent ants from setting up colonies in that area.

If that doesn’t work, he said an expert may need to be called. 

Credits

Joy Wang


Created: October 03, 2019 10:15 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Navajo Nation woman to seek GOP nod for US House seat
Navajo Nation woman to seek GOP nod for US House seat
A look inside one of New Mexico's priciest estates on the market
A look inside one of New Mexico's priciest estates on the market
Albuquerque police arrest man suspected of 14 robberies
Albuquerque police arrest man suspected of 14 robberies
Albuquerque man gets 26-year prison term in grandma’s murder
Albuquerque man gets 26-year prison term in grandma’s murder
'Joker' movie prompts heightened awareness
'Joker' movie prompts heightened awareness
Advertisement



Man arrested in deadly street-racing cash
Man arrested in deadly street-racing cash
Ants invading homes in Albuquerque area
Ants invading homes in Albuquerque area
Helping homeless people is a priority for local on-demand security company
Helping homeless people is a priority for local on-demand security company
New policy adds more steps for officers attempting to take juveniles to detention center
New policy adds more steps for officers attempting to take juveniles to detention center
'Joker' movie prompts heightened awareness
'Joker' movie prompts heightened awareness