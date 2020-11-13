Anxiousness, fear settle in after governor announces 'non-essential' business must close

Mary Vigil, founder of Ooh! Ahh! Jewelry, said the timing of the mandatory closures couldn't have come at a worse time. She said sales are usually up during the holidays.

However, she said she learned a couple of lessons during the first shutdown.

"We have been doing online since the first shutdown, and people have been finding us online," Vigil said. "We also do virtual appointments, so we walk around with our phone."

The owner of Nob Hill Music is taking the shutdown in stride.

"This kind of stuff is important to people," Steve Schroeder said. "I know music is not going to die."

Non-essential businesses are ordered to close by Monday, Nov. 16.

Click here to read the full public health order.