Apartment complex moves out squatters to avoid facing legal actions with city

As for the squatters, the city is offering some assistance.

"APD has been offering housing vouchers and transportation to the shelter. It's my understanding no one has taken them up on that, but that's part of that process,” Councilman Davis said.

A private security guard for the property said a lot of the squatters moved to the park behind the Rising Phoenix—just north of the New Mexico Veterans Memorial.

In a press release, city officials said multiple agencies are doing outreach to help people find housing, but some of the former squatters said they haven’t been offered any resources.

"We know they're in those parks,” Davis said. “We have those regular check-ins, but they have to be willing to accept that help."

The step for property managers will be to get the buildings up to code, install security gates and fencing, and install cameras.