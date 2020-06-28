Apartment complex under construction destroyed by fire

The fire also spread to part of a kennel and grooming business next door. Some damage could be seen on the building from outside. The owners had enough time to let all their dogs out from the kennels.

The owners of the burned down building said they’ve dealt with squatters before. That’s why they believe a homeless person(s) was inside and started the fire, burning down future plans.

The building was supposed to be The Atrisco Lofts and help revitalize the neighborhood—which the three partners knew had its problems.

They put over $1 million into the project. They say the construction was ahead of schedule and set to finish this year. More projects were being planned for the area.

Now, the owners are hesitant to move forward.