Apartment complex under construction destroyed by fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A fire burned down a 12-unit apartment complex under construction near Atrisco and Central Sunday around 6 a.m. No one was injured, but the cause is still unknown. The owners are asking anyone with information to come forward.
A plume of smoke could be seen from the freeway heading towards downtown Albuquerque.
The three owners stayed behind to watch an AFR crew contain the scene. All that was left of the 3-foot building was rumble.
The owners did not want to go on camera, but they shared surveillance video with KOB 4 of when the fire started. In 30 seconds, the fire spread to most of the first floor.
The fire also spread to part of a kennel and grooming business next door. Some damage could be seen on the building from outside. The owners had enough time to let all their dogs out from the kennels.
The owners of the burned down building said they’ve dealt with squatters before. That’s why they believe a homeless person(s) was inside and started the fire, burning down future plans.
The building was supposed to be The Atrisco Lofts and help revitalize the neighborhood—which the three partners knew had its problems.
They put over $1 million into the project. They say the construction was ahead of schedule and set to finish this year. More projects were being planned for the area.
Now, the owners are hesitant to move forward.
