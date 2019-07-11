Apartment is a complete loss following overnight fire
Marian Camacho
July 11, 2019 06:59 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews responded to a call of a fire at a northeast Albuquerque apartment complex overnight.
It happened in the area of Copper and Wyoming around 2 a.m.
AFR officials say when crews arrived at the scene they could see flames rising from one of the units of the three unit complex. That unit was deemed a complete loss.
There were no injuries reported in the fire and the other two apartment units were not damaged.
The fire is under investigation.
