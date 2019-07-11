Apartment is a complete loss following overnight fire | KOB 4
Apartment is a complete loss following overnight fire

file photo 

Marian Camacho
July 11, 2019 06:59 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews responded to a call of a fire at a northeast Albuquerque apartment complex overnight.

It happened in the area of Copper and Wyoming around 2 a.m.

AFR officials say when crews arrived at the scene they could see flames rising from one of the units of the three unit complex. That unit was deemed a complete loss.

There were no injuries reported in the fire and the other two apartment units were not damaged.

The fire is under investigation.

Marian Camacho


Updated: July 11, 2019 06:59 AM
Created: July 11, 2019 06:57 AM

