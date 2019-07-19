Apartment tenant has been without AC for over two weeks

In the dead heat of summer, that is little relief. Nineteen days in, fans still spinning, she's just trying to keep from overheating.

“They run 24/7. I’m drinking lots of liquids, popsicles, anything that's cold,” said Torres.

Since the first of the month, Torres said her managers at Canyon Point keep promising a fix.

KOB 4 wanted to see just how hot it is inside this apartment unit. Using a heat gun, the couch in her apartment registered at 93 degrees.

She hasn't seen maintenance come by once. Others in the area said it’s no surprise.

According to city officials, landlords do have certain obligations. Like, in winter, a unit must maintain a heat of at least 68 degrees.

There’s no Albuquerque code about a temperature requirement in blazing hot summer heat.

“There’s not a similar provision within current city ordinance, so there is not a requirement for a landlord to keep an apartment cool as there is for them to keep it heated,” said Brennon Williams, the Interim Planning Director for the City of Albuquerque.

Though you can't call 311 for help, there is a requirement in state statute that property owners must maintain good, working air conditioning.

KOB 4 went to the leasing office at Canyon Point Friday, where employees admitted some of the AC units were out.

They said they weren't being negligent, and it was being fixed.

KOB 4 was told someone higher up would call us, but that never happened.