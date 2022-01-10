APD: 1 dead, 1 injured in SE Albuquerque shooting | KOB 4
APD: 1 dead, 1 injured in SE Albuquerque shooting

Created: January 10, 2022 07:18 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- One person is dead and one is injured after an early Monday morning shooting in southeast Albuquerque.

Officers responded around 1:50 a.m. Monday to reports of a possible shooting at 901 San Pedro Dr. SE. Witnesses told officers two people may have been involved. One person was found dead at the scene and another was found with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.


