APD: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Blake's Lotaburger

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 14, 2020 07:03 AM
Created: October 14, 2020 06:25 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating another homicide. 

Officers were dispatched to a shooting at the Blake's Lotaburger on Carlisle near I-40 around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. According to police, two victims were taken to UNM Hospital. 

Police said one of the victims died overnight as a result of his injuries. The condition of the other victim has not been released at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates. 


