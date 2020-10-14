APD: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Blake's Lotaburger

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating another homicide.
Officers were dispatched to a shooting at the Blake's Lotaburger on Carlisle near I-40 around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. According to police, two victims were taken to UNM Hospital.
Police said one of the victims died overnight as a result of his injuries. The condition of the other victim has not been released at this time.
