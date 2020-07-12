APD: 2 dead after two separate shooting incidents

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 12, 2020 08:30 PM
Created: July 12, 2020 07:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - APD is investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Sunday evening.
The first shooting occurred at Tower Park, near 86th Street and Tower Road around 6 p.m.
Police initiated a homicide call-out.
The second fatal shooting occurred at a Target on Lomas in northeast Albuquerque.
