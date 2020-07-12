APD: 2 dead after two separate shooting incidents | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

APD: 2 dead after two separate shooting incidents

APD: 2 dead after two separate shooting incidents

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 12, 2020 08:30 PM
Created: July 12, 2020 07:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - APD is investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Sunday evening.

The first shooting occurred at Tower Park, near 86th Street and Tower Road around 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Police initiated a homicide call-out.

The second fatal shooting occurred at a Target on Lomas in northeast Albuquerque.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 for more updates.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Modified public health order to begin Monday
Modified public health order to begin Monday
New Mexico reports 2 additional deaths, 262 new COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 2 additional deaths, 262 new COVID-19 cases
Santa Fe woman's close encounter with family of bobcats going viral
Santa Fe woman's close encounter with family of bobcats going viral
1 person found dead near little league club in northeast Albuquerque
1 person found dead near little league club in northeast Albuquerque
New Mexico court to hear arguments over public health order
New Mexico court to hear arguments over public health order
Advertisement


APD: 2 dead after two separate shooting incidents
APD: 2 dead after two separate shooting incidents
Modified public health order to begin Monday
Modified public health order to begin Monday
New Mexico reports 2 additional deaths, 262 new COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 2 additional deaths, 262 new COVID-19 cases
1 person found dead near little league club in northeast Albuquerque
1 person found dead near little league club in northeast Albuquerque
Preschools add precautions during pandemic
Preschools add precautions during pandemic