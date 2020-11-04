APD: 1 dead, 1 'not expected to survive' after apartment complex shooting

Christina Rodriguez
November 04, 2020
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating an overnight homicide at the Ventana Canyon Apartments in northwest Albuquerque.
Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Tanner Tixier said officers were dispatched to a shooting at around 2:45 a.m.
"When officers arrived on scene they located a female who was deceased outside of an apartment," Tixier said. "Officers then located a male subject inside the apartment who also appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound."
Police said the man was taken to UNM Hospital but he is not expected to survive his injuries. Information is limited at this time.
By APD's count, this is the 64th homicide this year.
